ConAgra sales rise on higher demand for food ingredients

Sept 22 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, reported a 1.1 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand in its commercial foods business, which makes ingredients for other manufacturers and restaurants.

The net loss attributable to ConAgra was $1.24 billion, or $2.85 per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 30, compared with a profit of $482.3 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

The net loss was due to a $1.41 billion loss from its private label business, which the company is selling.

Net sales rose to $2.79 billion from $2.76 billion, increasing for only the second time in six quarters. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)