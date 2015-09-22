ConAgra sales rise on higher demand for food ingredients

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 22 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, reported a 1.1 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand in its commercial foods business, which makes ingredients for other manufacturers and restaurants.
The net loss attributable to ConAgra was $1.24 billion, or $2.85 per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 30, compared with a profit of $482.3 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
The net loss was due to a $1.41 billion loss from its private label business, which the company is selling.
Net sales rose to $2.79 billion from $2.76 billion, increasing for only the second time in six quarters. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.