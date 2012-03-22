ConAgra 3rd-qtr profit up on price increases

March 22 ConAgra Foods Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by price increases.

The maker of Banquet frozen meals, Chef Boyardee pasta and Hebrew National hot dogs reported net income of $271.6 million, or 65 cents per share, in its fiscal third quarter that ended on Feb. 26, up from $214.8 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Its sales rose to $3.37 billion from $3.14 billion a year earlier.