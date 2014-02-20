版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 02:25 BJT

U.S. court says food labeling lawsuit against ConAgra can proceed

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit against ConAgra Foods Inc over the amount of sodium the company discloses on sunflower seed packages.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco found that federal law does not preempt claims that the sodium content of edible coating on sunflower seed shells must be disclosed on the package.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐