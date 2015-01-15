ConAgra event cancellation sparks rumors, options activity

NEW YORK Jan 15 Options on ConAgra Foods Inc shares were in heavy demand on Thursday after the company canceled a presentation at an investor conference in February, sparking rumors of a possible deal for the company.

Shares of the company rose as much as 3 percent to $36.65 after market chatter surfaced that the company would not be presenting at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, in February, analysts said.

The company confirmed that it will be hosting the reception at the conference but will not be presenting at the event because of an impending chief executive officer transition that is expected later this year.

"We think it's important that the transition be complete before presenting at a major investor conference," Lanie Friedman, a spokeswoman for ConAgra Foods, said in an email.

In August, the packaged foods maker said long-time Chief Executive Officer Gary Rodkin would retire in May 2015.

News that the company canceled its presentation stirred up deal speculation and fueled the trading in ConAgra options, said Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.

Recent news reports about investment firm 3G Capital Partners LP looking for a new acquisition target in the food space, may have contributed to the market's reaction, said Joe Kunkle, founder of options analytics firm OptionsHawk.com in Boston.

Activity in the options market spiked to 27,000 contracts on Thursday, or 18 times normal, according to Trade Alert data.

Calls, which convey the right to buy shares at a specified price in the future, outnumbered puts by ratio of 17-1.

Calls betting on the shares rising above $37 by Feb. 20 were the most popular, with volume of 9,436 contracts, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)