UPDATE 1-ConAgra pleads guilty, pays record fine tied to peanut butter recall

By Jonathan Stempel

May 20 A unit of ConAgra Foods Inc pleaded guilty to a criminal misdemeanor and will pay $11.2 million to end a federal probe into a 2007 recall of peanut butter, including the Peter Pan brand, linked to a salmonella outbreak that sickened hundreds.

According to court papers made public on Wednesday, ConAgra Grocery Products Co pleaded guilty to one count of introducing adulterated food into interstate commerce.

The plea agreement also calls for the unit to pay an $8.01 million criminal fine, a record in a U.S. food safety case, and forfeit $3.2 million of assets. A federal judge in Albany, Georgia must approve the plea.

ConAgra's plea arose from its shipments of peanut butter contaminated with salmonella, and sold under the Peter Pan brand and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Great Value brand, starting in late 2006 from its plant in Sylvester, Georgia.

In February 2007, ConAgra recalled peanut butter made there since January 2004 after it was linked to a salmonella outbreak that caused more than 700 people to become ill.

No deaths were reported. ConAgra blamed moisture inside the Sylvester plant, including from a leaking roof, for allowing dormant salmonella to grow. It later upgraded the plant and in August 2007 resumed Peter Pan sales.

"We did not, and never will, knowingly ship a product that is not safe for consumers," Al Bolles, chief technical and operations officer for ConAgra, said in a statement on Wednesday. "This incident brought to light previously unknown aspects of making safe peanut butter."

ConAgra is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and said it previously set aside enough money for the payments.

Chef Boyardee, Hebrew National, Hunt's, Marie Callender's and Orville Redenbacher's are among ConAgra's other brands.

The prosecution is the latest in a series of U.S. criminal cases arising from food safety concerns.

In one case, former Peanut Corp of America owner Stewart Parnell was convicted last September on charges tied to a 2009 salmonella outbreak that killed nine people and sickened more than 700.

Prosecutors said Parnell concealed the presence of salmonella in Peanut Corp products. He has yet to be sentenced.

The case is U.S. v ConAgra Grocery Products Co LLC, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia, No. 15-cr-00024. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Grant McCool)