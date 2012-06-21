版本:
ConAgra posts loss on pension accounting change

June 21 ConAgra Foods Inc reported a quarterly net loss on Thursday versus a year-earlier profit, hurt by a change in accounting for pensions.

The maker of Banquet frozen meals, Chef Boyardee pasta and Hebrew National hot dogs posted a net loss of $86.2 million, or 21 cents per share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended May 27, compared with a year-earlier net profit of $250.1 million, or 61 cents per share.

