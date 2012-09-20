版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 19:40 BJT

ConAgra profit rises as marketing drives up sales

Sept 20 ConAgra Foods Inc reported much higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, after increased marketing boosted sales.

The maker of Chef Boyardee pasta, Hebrew National hot dogs and Banquet frozen meals reported net income of $250.1 million, or 61 cents per share, for the first quarter ended on Aug. 26, compared to $93.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 44 cents per share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐