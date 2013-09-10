ConAgra estimates first-qtr profit below Street, cuts forecast

BRIEF-CWC Energy Services renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
Sept 10 ConAgra Foods Inc estimated first-quarter profit below analysts' expectations due to weak sales at its consumer foods business, which includes Chef Boyardee canned pasta, Hunt's sauces and Slim Jim beef jerky.
The company also cut its fiscal 2014 profit forecast.
ConAgra shares fell 2 percent to $32.81 in premarket trade.
The company estimated first-quarter adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 45 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it now expects fiscal 2014 profit to be $2.34 to $2.38 per share, down from $2.40 forecast earlier and lower than the average analyst estimate of $2.41 per share.
ConAgra's consumer foods business includes meals, condiments, snacks and desserts that are sold under brands such as ACT II popcorn and PAM cooking sprays.
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.