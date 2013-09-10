UPDATE 1-ConAgra first-qtr profit hurt by weak consumer foods business

* Estimates first-quarter earnings $0.37/share vs est $0.45
* Cuts FY 2014 profit forecast to $2.34-$2.38/share from
$2.40
* Shares fall 6 pct in early trading
Sept 10 ConAgra Foods Inc estimated
first-quarter profit below analysts' expectations due to weak
sales at its consumer foods business, which includes Chef
Boyardee canned pasta, Hunt's sauces and Slim Jim beef jerky.
ConAgra shares fell 6 percent to $31.56 in early trading on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock rose 14
percent this year to Monday close.
"(The company's first-quarter performance) reflects the fact
that they operate with a weaker brand portfolio relative to some
of their larger branded packaged food peers," Morningstar Inc
analyst Erin Lash told Reuters.
ConAgra's consumer foods business includes meals,
condiments, snacks and desserts that are sold under brands such
as ACT II popcorn and PAM cooking sprays.
The company operates in categories that are
"ultra-competitive" and dominated by other big players, Lash
said. She said the company also faces competition from
lower-priced private label offerings.
The company's rivals include General Mills Inc,
Mondelez International Inc and Hormel Foods Corp
.
ConAgra said it is adjusting merchandising, promotion and
pricing strategies to improve sales at its consumer food
business. The company also said it is implementing cost
management initiatives.
Omaha, Nebraska-based ConAgra estimated first-quarter
adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share. Analysts on average
were expecting a profit of 45 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also cut its fiscal 2014 profit forecast to
$2.34-$2.38 per share, down from $2.40 earlier and lower than
the average analyst estimate of $2.41 per share.