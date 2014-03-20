ConAgra quarterly profit beats analysts' lowered expectations

March 20 ConAgra Foods Inc's quarterly
profit beat analysts' lowered estimates and the maker of Hunt's
tomato ketchup and Slim Jim beef jerky maintained its full-year
earnings forecast.
The company last month cut its fiscal 2014 profit forecast
for the second time, blaming weak sales in its private-label
business and a steeper-than-expected fall in sales of its own
brands.
ConAgra said on Thursday revenue at its consumer foods
business, which sells brands such as Chef Boyardee pastas and
Reddi-wip whipped cream, fell 3.5 percent to about $1.87 billion
in the third quarter, due to a 3 percent fall in sales volumes.
Sales in its private-label business more than doubled to
$1.06 billion in the quarter, mostly due to its acquisition of
store-branded foods maker Ralcorp Holdings last year.
Total revenue rose 14.5 percent to $4.39 billion.
ConAgra became the top U.S. producer of private-label foods
when it bought Ralcorp for $5 billion in January last year.
The company's net income rose to $234.3 million, or 56 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 23, from $120
million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 60 cents per
share on revenue of $4.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Analysts had previously estimated the company would report
earnings of 66 cents per share, before the company pre-announced
its third-quarter results in February.
ConAgra also re-affirmed its adjusted full-year profit
forecast of $2.22-$2.25 per share. Analysts on average are
expecting $2.34 per share.
ConAgra's shares were up 2 percent in light premarket
trading on Thursday. The stock had closed at $29.59 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)