版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 19:52 BJT

ConAgra reports quarterly loss, lower sales

March 26 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky, reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a $1.3 billion charge in its private brands business.

ConAgra was also hurt by the West Coast port disruption, which hampered exports of products including Lamb Weston potato products, the company said on Thursday.

ConAgra reported a net loss of $954.1 million, or $2.23 per share, attributable to the company for the third quarter ended Feb. 22 compared with a profit of $234.3 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share.

Sales fell 2 percent to $3.88 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐