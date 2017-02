Dec 20 ConAgra Foods Inc reported a 17 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by recent acquisitions and higher sales in its consumer foods business.

The maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Hunt's ketchup said profit rose to $211.6 million, or 51 cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 25, from $180.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 9 percent to $3.74 billion.