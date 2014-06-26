ConAgra revenue beats estimates as commercial food sales rise

June 26 ConAgra Foods Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue as higher sales in
commercial foods business made up for weakness in its consumer
foods and private brands businesses.
Excluding items, the maker of Hunt's tomato ketchup and Slim
Jim beef jerky earned 55 cents per share, in line with its
lowered estimate.
Revenue fell almost 3 percent to $4.44 billion. Analysts on
average had expected revenue of $4.40 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company cut its adjusted profit forecast last week as
more people opt for healthier food options.
