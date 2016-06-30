ConAgra quarterly sales drop 9.5 pct, miss analyst estimate

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 ConAgra Foods Inc quarterly net sales fell 9.5 percent, missing analysts' estimates, as demand weakened for its consumer foods, which include Chef Boyardee pasta and Hunt's ketchup.
The net income attributable to the company dropped to $117.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 29 from $209.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier, which had an extra week.
Net sales slid to $2.83 billion from $3.13 billion.
Analysts on average had expected $2.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ConAgra's shares fell 4.4 percent to $45.50 in light premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.