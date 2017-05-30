UPDATE 3-Conagra to sell Wesson oil brand to J. M. Smucker

* Conagra to sell Wesson brand for about $285 mln
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc
said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil
brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about
$285 million.
Conagra will continue to manufacture products sold under the
Wesson brand for up to one year following the close, after which
Wesson will be merged into J.M. Smucker's oils manufacturing
facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Wesson brand, whose product offerings include vegetable,
canola, corn and blended oils, would bolster Smucker's own
Crisco oil brand, J.M. Smucker Chief Executive Mark Smucker said
in a statement.
The deal marks another step by Chicago-based Conagra, which
has been divesting many of its private label and condiment
businesses to become a branded foods-only company.
Conagra last year sold its loss-making private-label
business to TreeHouse Foods Inc and spun off its Lamb
Weston frozen potato business.
The maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Orville Redenbacher's
popcorn also said in December that the company will be 91
percent branded after it spun-off its Lamb Weston unit.
Conagra reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit
in March, as it discontinued sales of lower-margin products and
cut back on discounts.
J.M. Smucker said it expects the deal to add about $230
million to its annual net sales. Annual cost synergies are
estimated to be $20 million within two years of the deal's
close.
J. M. Smucker, which also sells Jif peanut butter, expects
the deal to add about 10 cents per share to its adjusted
earnings in the first full-year after close.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions,
including regulatory approvals.
Shares of Conagra were down 1.3 percent at $38.53 in early
afternoon trading on Tuesday, while J.M. Smucker was down
marginally at $127.92.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)