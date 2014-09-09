版本:
BRIEF-ConAgra found not liable in 2010 Illinois grain mill explosion

Sept 9 ConAgra Foods Inc : * U.S. appeals court rules that ConAgra Foods Inc is not liable in 2010

Illinois grain mill explosion -- court ruling * 7th U.S. circuit court of appeals overturns much of the nearly $180 million

damages awarded by a jury against ConAgra and a contractor * 7th circuit says contractor remains liable for compensatory damages * 7th circuit says district court should have granted conagra's motion for

judgment as a matter of law
