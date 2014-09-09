BRIEF-ConAgra found not liable in 2010 Illinois grain mill explosion

BRIEF-Era Resources announces going private transaction
* Era Resources Inc - proposed going-private transaction, to be completed via an arrangement to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement
Sept 9 ConAgra Foods Inc : * U.S. appeals court rules that ConAgra Foods Inc is not liable in 2010
Illinois grain mill explosion -- court ruling * 7th U.S. circuit court of appeals overturns much of the nearly $180 million
damages awarded by a jury against ConAgra and a contractor * 7th circuit says contractor remains liable for compensatory damages * 7th circuit says district court should have granted conagra's motion for
judgment as a matter of law
* Era Resources Inc - proposed going-private transaction, to be completed via an arrangement to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement
* Plateau Uranium announces appointment of new director and grant of stock options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pattern Energy acquires 324 mw broadview wind in new mexico as it begins operations