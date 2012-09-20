版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-ConAgra Foods up in premarket after Q1 results, outlook

NEW YORK, Sept 20 ConAgra Foods Inc : * Up 5.1 percent to $26.95 premarket after Q1 results, outlook

