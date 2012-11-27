版本:
BRIEF-ConAgra comments on Ralcorp

Nov 27 ConAgra Foods Inc : * Exec says share buybacks will be "pretty close to zero" for next 18-24 mos,

given deal for Ralcorp Holdings Inc * Exec says wants to pay down debt so as to be able to engage in more m&a to

support the business

