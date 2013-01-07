BRIEF-ConAgra Foods shares down 1.4 percent after announces public offering of common stock

BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals says end of phase 2 meeting with FDA and initiates phase 3 program development activities
NEW YORK Jan 7 ConAgra Foods Inc : * Shares down 1.4 percent in after-hours trading after announces public offering of common stock
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has obtained a commitment for a $7 million debtor-in-possession financing facility