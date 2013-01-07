版本:
BRIEF-ConAgra Foods shares down 1.4 percent after announces public offering of common stock

NEW YORK Jan 7 ConAgra Foods Inc : * Shares down 1.4 percent in after-hours trading after announces public offering of common stock
