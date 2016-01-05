Conatus liver drug shows positive results in mid-stage trial

BRIEF-L3 receives contract modification for N783 mortar fuze
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug, emricasan, succeeded in reducing the presence of a protein fragment in patients with liver cirrhosis in a mid-stage trial.
Data showed a statistically significant reduction in the protein fragment, caspase-cleaved cytokeratin 18 (cCK18), when compared with a placebo in the overall patient population.
cCK18, an important marker of liver cell death, is elevated in patients with advanced liver disease and cirrhosis, the company said. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of resubmission of its Epinephrine pre-filled syringe NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training solution contracts valued at more than c$250 million