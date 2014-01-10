版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Conatus Pharmaceuticals up 23.1 percent in premarket trade

NEW YORK Jan 10 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Up 23.1 percent to $12.06 in premarket trade
