BRIEF-Conatus Pharmaceuticals up 23.1 percent in premarket trade

Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen profit falls 32 pct
May 4 Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp's profit fell 32 percent, as operating expenses rose.
NEW YORK Jan 10 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Up 23.1 percent to $12.06 in premarket trade
May 4 Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp's profit fell 32 percent, as operating expenses rose.
* Beazer Homes reports strong second quarter fiscal 2017 results
May 4 Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd reported a quarterly profit, compared to year-ago loss, helped by an uptick in crude prices and gains from asset sales.