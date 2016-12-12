Buyout groups prepare final bids for payments group Concardis - sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 12 Buyout groups are preparing final bids for German payments group Concardis in a deal potentially valuing the group at more than 600 million euros ($636 million), people close to the matter said on Thursday.
CVC, Bridgepoint and a consortium of Advent and Bain are expected to hand in an offer for the group, which is jointly-held by several German banks, by a deadline early next week, the people said, adding that strategic players such as Wirecard have dropped out of the race.
Concardis' largest shareholder is Deutsche Bank with a 16 percent stake while smaller stakes are held by Commerzbank, Unicredit as well as savings banks and cooperative banks. They are expected to decide on a buyer earlier next year.
($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner, Dasha Afanasieva and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tina Bellon)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.