UPDATE 1-German 3D printing company Concept Laser for sale - sources

By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 German 3D printing group
Concept Laser has been put up for sale by its founder as he
wants to benefit from a boom in demand for the technology, which
has been the subject of a flurry of deals, people familiar with
the matter said.
Chief Executive Frank Herzog, who founded Concept Laser in
2000, has mandated advisory boutique PJT to find a
buyer, the sources said.
3D printing has been used to build prototypes for decades
but has begun to catch on in industrial mass production in
recent years for products such as dental crowns, medical
implants and light aircraft parts.
General Electric on Tuesday unveiled plans to buy two
of the world's top makers of metal-based 3D printing machines -
Sweden's Arcam and Germany's SLM Solutions -
for a total of $1.4 billion.
But this could bode ill for the potential Concept Laser
sale, one of the people said, as potential buyers might be
discouraged from taking on GE.
"GE has bought up most of the competitors. How are you going
to survive against GE in the long term?" the person said.
After sending out information to prospective buyers, the
management is presenting the company to rivals from Asia and
Europe, including Switzerland's Oerlikon, as well as
private equity groups such as EQT, Advent and KKR, the
people said, adding that GE has not joined the fray.
Concept Laser is expected to post earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation of about 25 million euros
($28 million) this year and 40 million euros next year.
Bids, which are due next month, are expected to value the
company at more than 20 times its expected 2016 earnings, or
more than 500 million euros, the people familiar with the matter
said.
Concept Laser, PJT and the potential bidders declined to
comment, or were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8956 euros)
(Editing by Ludwig Burger and David Clarke)