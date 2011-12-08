UPDATE 2-Conceptus cuts 2011 revenue view, names new CEO

* Cuts 2011 rev view to $126-$128 mln from $132-$136 mln

* CEO Mark Sieczkarek resigns

* Terminates credit facility

Dec 8 Conceptus Inc said Chief Executive Mark Sieczkarek resigned, and the birth-control specialist cut its full-year revenue outlook for the third time, citing weakness in its Europe and U.S. markets.

Conceptus, the developer of a minimally-invasive, permanent birth-control procedure called Essure, now expects to post revenues of $126-$128 million, down from its prior estimate of $132-$136 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a revenue of $132.1 million in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The timing of their update to guidance is likely related to the change at the senior management level," Roth Capital analyst Matt Dolan told Reuters.

The company also said its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is likely to be lower than the $20-$22 million it forecast in October.

"The continuing deterioration in the European economic environment has resulted in increased softness in procedure volumes in France and Spain, which are our two largest overseas markets," the company said in a statement.

Under the company's Essure contraceptive method, inserts are placed in a woman's fallopian tubes non-surgically to prevent sperm from reaching the egg.

Separately, Conceptus said Keith Grossman will replace Sieczkarek. Grossman served as a managing director at the private equity firm TPG.

Conceptus, which was founded in 1992, also said it no longer expects to comply with certain financial covenants under its credit facility and has decided to terminate the facility.

The company, which has not used the facility yet, however, said it may have to use part of its $99.8 million cash reserves to repay some of its debt in February.

Conceptus shares were down 4 percent at $11.77 on Thursday on Nasdaq. They had touched a low of $10.86 earlier in the morning.