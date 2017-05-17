版本:
FDA places clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug

May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.

The agency did not cite any concerns about the drug's safety, Concert Pharma said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
