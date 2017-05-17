FDA places clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.
The agency did not cite any concerns about the drug's safety, Concert Pharma said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood