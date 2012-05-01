ON THE MOVE-Merrill broker goes independent with Concert Wealth

May 1 Concert Wealth Management, a start-up firm
that works with independent advisers, has added its latest
recruit from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch in
Illinois.
Veteran adviser Leslie Ferrone, who had been with Merrill
for more than 15 years, left the firm on Friday to go
independent and set up her own firm with Concert Wealth. At
Merrill, Ferrone was a financial adviser and assistant vice
president. She is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.
"I wanted to go back to my roots," Ferrone said on Tuesday.
"I didn't want the big bank-brokerage model anymore. I wanted to
be able to work with individuals regardless of the size of their
account."
Ferrone said the introduction of new client account minimums
at her old firm was one factor that led to her decision to go
independent.
Ferrone, who started her career on the retail side in the
late 1980s with Dean Witter Reynolds, said she has developed a
diverse client base over the years with an age range of 26 to
90.
"My client base is about as eclectic as my shoe collection,"
she said.
Concert Wealth Management, based in San Jose, California,
has added at least three longtime former Merrill advisers since
the start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters.
The firm also added two-decade Merrill veteran Brad
Stratton, who joined Concert in Kansas in February, and 14-year
Merrill veteran Myles Pritchard, who joined the firm in
California in March.
Concert Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor
and a subsidiary of Concert Global Group Ltd, founded in 2005 by
Chief Executive Officer Felipe Luna.