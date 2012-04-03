ON THE MOVE: Veteran Merrill Lynch adviser goes independent

April 3 After starting his career 14 years ago at Merrill Lynch, veteran adviser and former manager Myles Pritchard is striking out on his own.

Pritchard left the brokerage, now owned by Bank of America Corp, in late March to set up his own practice with Concert Wealth Management, a start-up firm that works with independent advisers. He managed $100 million in client assets at Merrill.

"A year ago, I started the ball rolling," Pritchard said, noting that he wanted to focus more on his own clients than on the needs of a big bank.

In his early days at Merrill, he was a producing sales manager, overseeing 40 brokers.

Pritchard, who is based in Los Angeles, is the latest ex-Merrill broker to partner with Concert, after adviser Brad Stratton joined the firm in February in Overland Park, Kansas, following a two-decade career at Merrill.

Pritchard said he chose to partner with Concert because he wanted to be able to build out his own practice and make his own decisions, without having to be completely independent from the support of a middle firm.

Now the sole financial adviser in his practice, Pritchard said he hoped to add junior partners to his team, with the goal of eventually transitioning the business over to them. "I'd like to have longevity to this business model," he said.

His first priority over the next few months is bringing over his own clients, he said.

Concert Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor and a subsidiary of Concert Global Group Ltd, founded in 2005 by Chief Executive Officer Felipe Luna.