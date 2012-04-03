ON THE MOVE: Veteran Merrill Lynch adviser goes independent

| April 3
April 3 After starting his career 14 years ago
at Merrill Lynch, veteran adviser and former manager Myles
Pritchard is striking out on his own.
Pritchard left the brokerage, now owned by Bank of America
Corp, in late March to set up his own practice with
Concert Wealth Management, a start-up firm that works with
independent advisers. He managed $100 million in client assets
at Merrill.
"A year ago, I started the ball rolling," Pritchard said,
noting that he wanted to focus more on his own clients than on
the needs of a big bank.
In his early days at Merrill, he was a producing sales
manager, overseeing 40 brokers.
Pritchard, who is based in Los Angeles, is the latest
ex-Merrill broker to partner with Concert, after adviser Brad
Stratton joined the firm in February in Overland Park, Kansas,
following a two-decade career at Merrill.
Pritchard said he chose to partner with Concert because he
wanted to be able to build out his own practice and make his own
decisions, without having to be completely independent from the
support of a middle firm.
Now the sole financial adviser in his practice, Pritchard
said he hoped to add junior partners to his team, with the goal
of eventually transitioning the business over to them. "I'd like
to have longevity to this business model," he said.
His first priority over the next few months is bringing over
his own clients, he said.
Concert Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor
and a subsidiary of Concert Global Group Ltd, founded in 2005 by
Chief Executive Officer Felipe Luna.