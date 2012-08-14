ON THE MOVE-Concert Wealth adds veteran adviser in D.C. area

Aug 14 Concert Wealth Management, a California-based startup firm that works with independent advisers, has expanded its presence on the East Coast with a veteran adviser who joined the firm in the Washington, D.C., area.

Peter Wyrough, a nearly three-decade industry veteran, joined Concert last week from brokersXpress LLC, the broker-dealer unit that Charles Schwab Corp said in May it planned to dissolve.

Wyrough said he chose Concert because he wanted to continue to operate his own independent practice while having the freedom to choose a third-party firm to keep custody of his clients' assets. A firm like Concert provides overhead support for advisers' business without requiring advisers to use any particular investment products.

"I didn't want to go with a large well-established company because they're set in their ways, and there's not a lot of leeway or as much flexibility as you can enjoy with smaller companies," Wyrough said on Tuesday.

Wyrough, who started his career in 1984, previously was a financial adviser with Legg Mason and an independent adviser with Raymond James Financial.

In 2004, he opened his own wealth management firm, ValueWealth Services LLC, based in Dunkirk, Maryland, a wealthy suburb outside of Washington, D.C.

"As I watched the industry change, I always wanted to go independent to get away from the conflicts of interest in the industry," Wyrough said.

Wyrough has opened the first office in the area for the firm and plans to expand Concert's adviser presence in the region.

Concert Wealth, based in San Jose, is a registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Concert Global Group Ltd, founded in 2005 by Chief Executive Felipe Luna. Since the start of the year, Concert has added a number of veteran brokers from major Wall Street firms, primarily in the Midwest and on the West Coast.