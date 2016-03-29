Chile's Concha y Toro net profit up 15.7 pct in 2015

SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Vina Concha y Toro , one of the world's biggest wine producers, said late Monday year-over-year net profit grew 15.7 percent in 2015, due to increased sales and a favorable exchange rate.

Concha y Toro, which has vineyards in Chile, Argentina and the United States, said it earned a net profit of 49.8 billion pesos ($70.1 million) in 2015.

Sales expanded 9.1 percent to 636.2 billion pesos ($895.8 million), due to growth in domestic Chilean and Argentine sales and exports from the United Sates.

Concha y Toro is perhaps best known for its Casillero del Diablo and Don Melchor labels from Chile, as well as its Fetzer-Bonterra brand from California. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Gram Slattery; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum)