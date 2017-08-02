FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点17分 / 1 天前

Concho swings to quarterly profit, raises oil production forecast

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources Inc said on Wednesday it swung to a second-quarter profit on higher crude prices.

The company posted net income of $152 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with a net loss of $266 million, or $2.04, in the year-ago quarter. Production rose 27 percent to 184,682 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Concho said in now expects its oil production this year to jump 25 percent over last year's level. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

