FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时前
UPDATE 1-Concho profit beats expectation, boosts production forecast
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点42分 / 18 小时前

UPDATE 1-Concho profit beats expectation, boosts production forecast

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds earnings comparison, updates stock)

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher crude prices that led it to boost its output forecast for the year.

The company posted net income of $152 million, or $1.02 per share in the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $266 million, or $2.04, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, such as hedging gains, the company earned 52 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 43 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Production rose 27 percent to 184,682 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Concho said it now expects its oil production this year to jump 25 percent over last year's level.

Shares fell 1.4 percent to $126.84 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below