Concho Resources profit misses estimates on higher costs

* Second-quarter adj EPS $0.78 vs est $0.99
* Second-quarter oper rev down 3 pct at $432.8 mln
Aug 6 Oil-focused explorer Concho Resources Inc
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt
by a surge in operational costs.
The Midland, Texas-based company's second-quarter profit
rose to $319.3 million, or $3.07 per share, from $232 million,
or $2.24 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents per share.
Operating revenue fell 3 percent to $432.8 million.
The results included a $394.8 million unrealized
mark-to-market gain on commodity derivatives and $8.4 million of
leasehold abandonment.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 99 cents per
share on revenue of $467.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties rose 26
percent to $87.7 million. Costs from depreciation, depletion and
amortization rose 43 percent to $141.5 million.
Second-quarter production rose 21.4 percent to 6.8 million
barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).
Separately, Goodrich Petroleum Corp posted a wider
quarterly loss due to lower natural gas output.
The company's net loss for the second quarter widened to
$4.7 million, or 13 cents per share, from $1.4 million, or 4
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 21 percent to $41.3 million.
Concho shares, which have gained about 41 percent of their
value in the past ten months, closed at $89.17 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday.
Goodrich Petroleum shares closed at $10.86 on the same
exchange.