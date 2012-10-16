UPDATE 1-Doomed Italian liner helpless within seconds, court told

* Court hears Concordia doomed within seconds of impact
* Company says onboard systems could not have saved liner
* Captain's lawyer says truth has yet to be established
By Silvia Ognibene
GROSSETO, Italy, Oct 16 The doomed Costa
Concordia liner steamed into rocks off the Italian island of
Giglio so quickly that within seconds water was rushing into a
35 metre-long gash torn into the hull and nothing could be done
to save it, a court heard on Tuesday.
The evidence was presented during a pre-trial hearing into
the disaster during which expert witnesses said key pieces of
equipment, including a sonar depth sounder, were switched off
when the accident happened.
The Concordia's captain, Francesco Schettino, is accused of
the manslaughter of 32 people, causing a shipwreck and
abandoning ship. He has admitted to making mistakes, but says he
should not be the only one blamed.
His lawyers say that several aspects of the case need closer
examination, including whether all the onboard safety and
navigation equipment was working properly. They also say the
ship's Indonesian helmsman may not have understood orders given
by Schettino.
Much of the argument presented at the hearing this week has
focused on possible wider failures that may have contributed to
the loss of the giant liner, which capsized and sank on Jan. 13
after being brought too close to shore during a manoeuvre known
as a "salute".
The ship's equipment, crew training and safety procedures
have all been criticised but the liner's operator, Costa
Cruises, a unit of the U.S.-based Carnival Corp, has
placed the blame squarely on Schettino.
"The size of the hole in the Concordia is enormous as was
confirmed by the expert evidence which was discussed this
morning," the company's lawyer Marco De Luca told reporters
outside the closed-door hearing.
"It was also confirmed than within 40-50 seconds the ship
was unmanageable because the systems went down immediately."
He said water rushed in so quickly that the company's crisis
unit, in charge of handling the response to the accident from
shore, had no time to do anything before the ship was lost.
SONAR EQUIPMENT OFF
However Schettino's lawyer Bruno Leporatti said despite the
evidence presented in court, much remained to be established.
"Up to now, there have been declarations by the experts, who
have given their interpretations and views, but the truth of
what happened has not been established," he said.
A panel of court experts told the hearing that the sonar
device had been off at the time of the shipwreck, according to
people present in the hearing, which was closed to the public
because the huge media interest could not be accommodated.
Leporatti also said onboard equipment, including emergency
generators did not work at vital moments. "A series of
instruments did not work and the experts haven't explained why,
so we have to try to understand," he said.
The accident triggered a chaotic night-time evacuation of
more than 4,000 passengers and crew on the rocky shoreline of
the Tuscan island of Giglio. Thirty bodies have been recovered
from the wreck and another two people remain unaccounted for.
Costa Cruises told the hearing that the ship had been
equipped with more radar systems than needed, and that enough of
them had been in operation to meet legal requirements.
Codacons, a consumer rights group that has been closely
involved in the case, said more information was needed about the
state of the ship's equipment before the disaster.
"All these aspects, had they been functional, may possibly
have made up for the negative effects of Captain Schettino's
actions and helped avoid the loss of human lives, even if the
ship might have sunk nonetheless," said Giuliano Leuzzi, a
lawyer for Codacons.
The ship itself remains on its side, balanced on a rocky
shelf in full view of the harbour. Hundreds of divers and
salvage engineers have begun the delicate operation of preparing
the hulk for removal.
The pre-trial hearing will decide whether or not the charges
against Schettino requested by prosecutors should stand and the
case go to a full trial, expected next year.