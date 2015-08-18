Concordia, Par Pharmaceutical settle anti-competition charges -U.S. FTC

WASHINGTON Aug 18 Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Par Pharmaceutical Inc have settled charges they unlawfully
agreed not to compete in the sale of a generic version of
Kapvay, a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity
disorder, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
The FTC had alleged Concordia, a unit of Concordia
Healthcare Corp, had agreed not to sell a generic
version of the drug in exchange for a share of Par's revenues.
Par is a subsidiary of Par Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc..
Concordia and Par were the only two firms permitted by U.S.
regulators to sell a generic version of Kapvay. The settlement
bars them from enforcing anticompetitive provisions of their
agreement, including the profit-sharing provision, the FTC said.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)