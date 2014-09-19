UPDATE 4-SAP buys expenses software maker Concur for $7.3 bln

* SAP offers $129 per Concur share
* Deal increases SAP's reach in cloud computing
* Concur board has unanimously approved deal
* SAP to fund deal with 7 bln euro credit facility
* Shares drop 3.7 pct
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Germany's SAP has
agreed to buy U.S. expenses software maker Concur for
$7.3 billion in cash, strengthening its position in cloud
computing, an area it long hoped to avoid until its momentum
became too great to ignore.
SAP specialises in providing software for companies on their
computing networks, but has come under pressure from cheaper
rivals that offer services over the internet, or "the cloud".
By buying Concur, SAP is not only increasing its online
products, but also believes it can capitalise on the U.S. firm's
strength in the travel sector to sell additional software.
The German business software company said it would offer
$129 per share for Concur, a 20 percent premium over the Sept.
17 closing price and just short of the $130.36 record high
Concur shares set in January after a two-year upward run.
That is equal to the 20 percent premium SAP paid for its
2012 acquisition of cloud procurement software maker Ariba, and
comparable with the 18 and 19 percent arch-rival Oracle
paid for Taleo in 2012 and RightNow in 2011.
"It seems expensive. But we believe that Concur is the
leader in its market and the potential synergies will be a
valuable addition," Bernstein analysts wrote in a note.
SAP, which competes in cloud computing with global rivals
including Oracle, IBM and Salesforce,
will finance the Concur acquisition through a credit facility
agreement of up to 7 billion euros ($9 billion).
After initially shunning the cloud, SAP began a series of
acquisitions with the $3.4 billion purchase of SuccessFactors in
2011 as it responded to fast-growing internet software pioneers
such as Salesforce and Workday
"SOMETHING BIG"
With the acquisition of Concur, SAP will increase its cloud
users to 50 million from 38 million.
"We have something big here, guys," SAP Chief Executive Bill
McDermott told analysts and reporters on a conference call.
Concur has 23,000 clients, including companies, governments
and universities with a total of more than 25 million users of
its travel and expense-management software.
About a third of Concur users run SAP software and the
German company expects to add Concur customers.
Based on 57 million outstanding shares, the offer for Concur
is valued at $7.3 billion. Including debt, the offer represents
an enterprise value of about $8.3 billion, SAP said.
Global business spending on cloud services is expected to
jump 20 percent this year to $174 billion, research firm IHS
estimates, rising to more than $235 billion by 2017.
Concur has close relationships with providers of travel
services, giving the potential to capture repeat business from
hotel or airline partners that will add to SAP's revenues
without it having to find extra users.
The model could allow SAP to build a tight-knit business
travel community in the cloud without risking its double-digit
margins, analysts said.
As well as Ariba, SAP also owns Fieldglass, which allows
companies to manage their temporary staff and independent
contractors and services.
SALES BOOST
SAP expects to gain between 3 billion euros and 3.5 billion
euros in sales from cloud computing by 2017, out of a total of
at least 22 billion, but CEO McDermott said it would raise that
forecast after completion of the Concur acquisition.
SAP shares closed down 2.4 percent at 58.45, the biggest
drop in a 0.6 percent weaker European technology index.
Shares in Concur, which reported a 28.6 percent rise in
revenue to $178.37 million in the quarter to June 30, were up 18
percent by 1637 GMT. They have fallen more than 17 percent since
early this year. The drop has been partly down to declining
margins, Jefferies' analysts wrote in late April.
Concur trades at 44 times expected earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), according to
Starmine data, against a ratio of 30 for Salesforce.com.
The Concur board of directors has unanimously approved the
transaction, which is expected to close before the end of the
first quarter of next year, subject to shareholder and
regulatory approvals.
SAP was advised by Deutsche Bank. Concur was advised by
boutique bank Qatalyst.
(1 US dollar = 0.7768 euro)
