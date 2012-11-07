版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Concur Technologies shares fall 6.1 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Nov 7 Concur Technologies Inc : * Shares fell 6.1 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐