Conde Nast to package its digital ad inventory with NBCUniversal and Vox Media

| March 9
March 9 Conde Nast is joining with Comcast
Corp's NBCUniversal and Vox Media to package their
digital inventory for sale to advertisers, the companies
announced Thursday.
Digital advertising giants like Alphabet’s Google
and Facebook Inc are gobbling up a lion’s share of
digital ad dollars, and eMarketer forecasts the two companies
will make up 60 percent of the U.S. digital ad market this year.
That has forced media companies that previously competed for
ad dollars to work together to offer advertisers larger scale
than each would be able to their own.
Conde Nast’s properties include major U.S. publishers like
GQ, Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker. The three companies
claim to reach more than 200 million consumers and 99 percent of
millennials, according to January data from comScore.
This new ad product with Conde Nast adds video advertising,
as well as the publisher’s data offering, called Spire, which
combines digital behavioral data with online and offline
purchase data that is designed to help advertisers better tailor
their campaigns for individual people.
“Our goal always is to deliver for our marketing partners
scalable, high quality advertising experiences aligned with the
targeted data they need to reach consumers in a uniquely trusted
environment,” said Linda Yaccarino, NBCU’s chairman of
advertising sales and client partnerships, in a statement.
The move comes at the start of the time of year known as
the annual upfront marketplace, between March-May, when many
major U.S. media companies sell the bulk of their ad inventory
for the next year.
Though upfronts have traditionally been focused more on
television advertising, the rise in digital viewing has forced
media companies to come to the ad market with a more holistic
approach and sell TV and digital inventory together.
Last year, NBCU and Vox came to the market with their own ad
product called Concert, which allowed brands to purchase digital
display advertising inventory across both companies’ properties.
NBCU invested $200 million in Vox in 2015, one of a flurry
of investments into digital companies by the Comcast Corp unit,
which has put $400 million into BuzzFeed and most recently
invested $500 million as part of Snap Inc’s initial
public offering last week.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)