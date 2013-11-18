版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-Condor Blanco Mines says co signed option agreement to acquire 100% of Marianas iron tailings project

Nov 18 Condor Blanco Mines Ltd : * Option agreement to acquire 100% of marianas * Says co has right to increase its ownership to 100% through payment of $2

million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
