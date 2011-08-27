ConEd power cut off decision Sunday, based on surge prediction

NEW YORK Aug 27 Consolidated Edison (ED.N) may preemptively shut off electricity to customers south of the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan on Sunday morning if conditions appear right for Hurricane Irene to cause a serious storm surge, the company said on Saturday.

ConEd's senior vice president of electric operations John Miksad said during a conference call that the decision would be made between 2 am and 10 am EDT on Sunday (0600-1400 GMT) based on the likely size of the storm surge and flooding when Hurricane Irene hits. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jackie Frank)