BioMarin won't sell itself even for 25-30 pct premium-CEO

* GALNS FDA filing expected by end of March
* Biggest seller could be cancer drug
By Deena Beasley
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 8 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
, which makes high-priced drugs used to treat rare
diseases, has been approached by potential acquirers but would
not sell itself for even a 25-30 percent premium, according to
the company's chief executive officer.
"The best way to prevent that (a takeover) is to keep the
stock up, and we are doing that," CEO Jacques Bienaime said
during an interview at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in
San Francisco.
He said any decision to sell would come from large
shareholders, not him nor the board.
Big pharmaceutical companies are bracing for patents to
expire on many of their older, best-selling products, which will
spur competition from lower-priced generic drugs. Many of these
companies are interested in drugs for rare diseases, which can
command prices well over $100,000 a year. Sanofi's 2011
acquisition of Genzyme is the largest such deal so far.
BioMarin, which generates annual revenue near $500 million,
expects to file by the end of March for U.S. approval of GALNS,
an enzyme replacement therapy designed to treat Morquio A
syndrome, a rare, inherited disorder that causes skeletal
dysplasia, short stature and joint abnormalities. There is
currently no approved treatment for the disease.
The launch of GALNS would double sales at BioMarin to $1
billion a year, said Bienaime.
Treatments for such rare or so-called orphan diseases are
winning unprecedented attention from drug developers. More than
a quarter of the 39 new medicines approved in the United States
last year were designated for such conditions.
BioMarin's market capitalization is near $5 billion. It now
has four drugs on the market, two of which treat other metabolic
disorders caused by the absence of certain enzymes.
But the company's biggest product could be a cancer drug
currently known as BMN673. It belongs to a class of drugs called
PARP inhibitors that help kill cancer cells by blocking an
enzyme important in repairing DNA damage.
"It is by far the most potent PARP inhibitor out there,"
Bienaime said during an interview here at the JP Morgan
Healthcare Conference, noting that around 8 percent of breast
cancer patients diagnosed each year have the genetic mutation
targeted by PARP inhibitors.
The company expects to present data from Phase 2 trials of
the drug, including breast and ovarian cancer, in late May or
early June at the annual meeting of the American Society for
Clinical Oncology.
Bienaime said BioMarin has the financial ability to develop
the cancer drug on its own, although he is well aware of the
constant takeover speculation swirling around makers of orphan
drugs.
He said it is less politically feasible for a big pharma
company to launch a drug with an annual price tag oF $400,000
than it is for smaller company such as BioMarin.
Bienaime also said that the cost to the healthcare system of
such products is less than it might seem. "These patients are
not going away," he said. "They require very expensive care."
The CEO estimated that the total market for the "ultra
orphan drugs" coveted by BioMarin - meaning treatments aimed at
patient populations of under 10,000 - now totals around $5
billion.