Former AOL executive launches Snapchat-like app for professionals

Jan 8 Former AOL executive Jon Brod
launched on Wednesday an app aimed at professionals who can send
private messages that disappear once they are read.
The new company Confide takes a page from the highly popular
Snapchat, the mobile app embraced by teens that allows users to
exchange fleeting photos and messages.
"This is optimized for professionals and business people,"
said Brod, who co-founded Confide with Yext co-founder Howard
Lerman and entrepreneur Dan Sutera.
The "off-the-record" messaging app can work in the place of
confidential emails, phone conversations or communication
through a personal email.
"It's up to the person, company and industry to understand
and abide by compliance," Brod said.
A person can download the free app in the Apple App
Store and connect with another through an email that directs the
reader to the app.
There is no word limit set for messages though Confide
reveals messages in about 25 characters as an added layer of
protection against screen shots.
The idea for the app came about when Brod and Lerman played
phone tag when trying to discuss a recommendation for a
potential new hire for Lerman. The men didn't want a digital
record of their conversation but it took six days to finally
connect by phone.
For now, Brod, who is the co-founder of the news site Patch
that was bought by AOL in 2009, said Confide is concentrating on
attracting people to use the app rather than on revenue.