Congo's mining tax increase plan rattles investors

* Congo wants to nearly double tax revenues to 25 pct of
budget
* Revising mining code to raise royalty tax
* Miners warn that changes to code could defer investment
* Infrastructure gap in Congo makes investment threshold
higher
By Peter Jones
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 26 (Reuters) -
D emocratic Republic of Congo aims to double tax revenues from
minerals but investors warned that an overhaul of the mining
code could remove incentives to invest there.
Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo told a mining
conference in the eastern city of Goma that the government
intends to increase tax revenues from mining to 25 percent of
the national budget by 2016, from 14.5 percent at present.
"Exploitation of natural resources is key to our ambition of
becoming an emerging market country by 2030," he said.
Congo produced a record 943,000 tons of copper last year,
making it Africa's largest producer and driving economic growth
of 8.5 percent. Mismanagement, corruption and two decades of
violence in eastern Congo have hampered development of other
minerals, including diamonds, gold, cassiterite and coltan.
Mining executives warned the government's ongoing revision
of the 2002 mining code risked deterring much-needed investment.
"We need a mining code that is sufficiently incentivising,"
said Louis Watum, general manager of Randgold's giant
Kibali mine in Congo's remote northeastern Orientale Province,
which poured its first gold in September.
Investors needed to be compensated for infrastructure
problems in Congo which drove returns on projects to below
levels in neighbouring resource-rich countries, he said.
The government had hoped to unveil a new code at the mining
conference. However, negotiations with the private sector have
stalled over the government's push to raise royalties on
minerals like copper and shorten stability clauses guaranteeing
no changes to tax terms on projects.
"Differences persist regarding tax, customs and foreign
exchange," said Simon Tuma-Waku, vice-president of the chamber
of mines at the Federation of Congolese Businesses.
LACK OF INFRASTRUCTURE
Randgold's Watum said that, before undertaking a project,
the company usually insists on reserves of 3 million ounces of
gold ore, a 20 percent rate of return on investment, as well as
political stability in the host country.
"Because of the challenges we face in Congo, reserves need
to be at least 5 million ounces of gold," he said. "Orientale
Province is just not economically viable as a location due to
its lack of infrastructure."
Kibali has an estimated 11 million ounces of gold, he said.
Mining companies are drawn to invest mostly in Congo's
copper-rich southeastern province of Katanga, but even there
they face an energy deficit of around 300 MW. Congo intends to
build a huge 4,800 MW hydropower station at Inga on the Congo
River but progress in finding a private partner has been slow.
Philippe Muteba, the director of Canadian gold company
Banro's Twangiza Mining project, said lack of reliable
energy was also a problem in the eastern province of South Kivu.
"We are forced to purchase 1.2 million litres of gasoline
each month to power a 4.5 megawatt generator," Muteba said.
Banro is one of only two miners in Congo's troubled North
and South Kivu provinces. Canada's Alphamin subsidiary
Mining and Processing Congo (MPC) is exploring across five
permits at the Bisié tin mine in North Kivu.
North Kivu was the setting of a 20-month long insurrection
by the M23 rebel, which was finally quelled by Congolese forces
in November thanks to the intervention of U.N. peacekeepers.
"Peace is a necessity to allow for business," Ponyo said. "I
want Congo to be a centre that diffuses peace and wealth."
Ponyo's office said in statement on Wednesday that a recent
slump in copper prices, amid an economic slowdown in China, was
a reminder of the need to diversify the economy. LME copper
prices have lost about 10 percent this year, trading at
$6,565 per tonne on Wednesday.
