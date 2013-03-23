UPDATE 1-Hundreds of rebels attack Congo mining hub, 15 killed

* Raids target army camp, governor's office
* Attackers raise separatist flag
* Assailants repelled by army
By Bienvenu Bakumanya
KINSHASA, March 23 Hundreds of rebels armed with
bows and arrows and machetes attacked a military camp and the
provincial governor's office in Democratic Republic of Congo's
southern mining hub of Lubumbashi on Saturday before being
repelled by soldiers, authorities said.
The attack by pro-independence Mai Mai militia fighters on
the capital of the central African nation's copper and
cobalt-rich Katanga province began around 1 p.m. (1400 GMT),
sending the city's residents fleeing home.
The Mai Mai, feeding off local grievances and secessionist
sentiment, in recent months have ventured outside their
stronghold in northern Katanga and toward the heart of the
mining industry around Lubumbashi.
"Among the 300 assailants, around 15 were killed when they
tried to resist the police," Information Minister Lambert Mende
told Reuters. He said the attackers, many of whom were children
who appeared to be drugged, had only around 30 firearms.
"It is inconceivable that sane people would attempt this
kind of operation with only 30 weapons," he said. "They were
drugged and manipulated."
A resident, who saw the bodies of at least five attackers
killed by gunshots near the governor's office, said the group
wore traditional magical fetishes to protect themselves.
They had attempted to hoist the flag of Katanga's
short-lived 1960s-era independent republic before members of the
army's elite Republican Guard launched a counterattack.
"They came out of nowhere," said the witness, who said he
had seen around 300 gunmen. "Then they just vanished."
Soldiers continued to occupy important locations throughout
the city in the late afternoon as traffic began to circulate and
calm returned to the town.
Millions have died in the vast former Belgian colony's
long-simmering armed conflicts concentrated in the eastern
borderlands, but the mining areas around Lubumbashi have
remained relatively calm.
The Mai Mai's roadless wilderness stronghold in northern
Katanga is know as the "triangle of death" by locals in
reference to atrocities, including massacres, rape and
cannibalism carried out by the rebels.
Gunmen believed to be Mai Mai fighters attacked Lubumbashi's
airport last August - the second attack on the facility in two
years - killing at least one soldier as government forces
repelled the offensive after several hours of fighting.
Katanga hosts many international mining companies, including
Freeport McMoRan and commodities trader Glencore
, and exports around half a million tonnes of copper
each year.