Gunmen attack airport in Congo mining hub

KINSHASA, Aug 8 Unidentified gunmen attacked the
airport in the Congolese mining town of Lubumbashi early on
Wednesday, killing at least one soldier, but government forces
repelled the offensive after several hours of fighting, police
said.
Lubumbashi, capital of Democratic Republihhc of Congo's
south-eastern copper and cobalt mining province, Katanga, is
hundreds of kilometres from the heavier fighting ongoing between
rebels and the army in North Kivu province, but the clash
follows two similar attacks on the town last year.
"According to our information there is one soldier dead, and
another injured," General Charles Bisengimana, Congo's chief of
police, told Reuters by telephone.
The airport remained open, he added.
Bisengimana said government forces were pursuing the gunmen.
He did not say how many attackers there were, or if any were
killed or captured.
A similar attack on Lubumbashi airport last year was blamed
on armed men linked to secessionists. A local militia leader and
hundreds of inmates also escaped in a separate attack on
Lubumbashi's prison in September.
Katanga hosts many international mining companies, including
miner Freeport McMoRan and commodities trader Glencore
, and exports around half a million tonnes of copper
each year.