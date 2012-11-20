France says U.N. mandate in Congo must be reviewed

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
PARIS Nov 20 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius on Tuesday urged a review of the United Nations' peacekeeping mandate in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after rebels widely believed to be backed by Rwanda seized the eastern city of Goma.
Fabius said it was "absurd" that a few hundred rebels had been able to parade past a 17,000-strong U.N.-mandated peace-keeping force (MONUSCO), which gave up the battle for the frontier city of 1 million people.
"MONUSCO is 17,000 soldiers, but sadly it was not in a position to prevent what happened. It is necessary that the MONUSCO mandate is reviewed," Fabius told reporters.
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.