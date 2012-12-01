UPDATE 2-Congo rebels quit Goma, saying it's "for peace"

* In trucks and on foot, M23 rebel fighters pull out
* UN: 750 have left, rest expected out by end of Saturday
* Pullout provides breathing space for possible negotiations
By Ed Stoddard and Kenny Katombe
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 1 (Reuters) -
H undreds of rebel fighters, singing and brandishing weapons,
pulled out of Congo's eastern border city of Goma on Saturday,
raising hopes for negotiations to end the insurgency.
The withdrawal of the M23 rebel movement from Goma on Lake
Kivu, a strategic hub in Democratic Republic of Congo's
war-scarred east, was agreed in a deal brokered by presidents of
the Great Lakes states under Uganda's leadership a week ago.
"M23 has been leaving Goma. By noon today, 750 M23 elements
left Goma ... by close of business today they should have all
left," Hiroute Guebre Sellassie, North Kivu office head for the
U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO) told Reuters.
Goma's fall on Nov. 20 to the Tutsi-led M23 insurgent group,
which routed United Nations-backed government forces, triggered
a diplomatic scramble to prevent a wider escalation of the
eight-month-old rebellion in the conflict-prone region.
The rebels had said they would fight to topple Congo's
President Joseph Kabila and march on the capital Kinshasa, 1,600
km (1,000 miles) to the west. U.N. experts accuse Rwanda and
Uganda of supporting the revolt, a charge both strongly deny.
In the centre of Goma, blue-helmeted U.N. peacekeepers from
Uruguay in white armoured vehicles watched as camouflage-clad
M23 fighters scrambled on to the back of flatbed trucks with
battered suitcases and other belongings before driving off.
RESIDENTS LINE STREETS
Residents lined the streets leading out of the city to watch
as the truckloads of singing rebels drove out, heading for
previously agreed positions 20 km (13 miles) north of Goma from
which M23 launched its lightning offensive two weeks ago.
On the dusty road by the U.N.-controlled airport, about 100
rebels trudged out of town on foot. Some of the trucks leaving
Goma carried crates of captured munitions and military supplies.
M23 military chief Sultani Makenga, who is under a
U.N.-imposed assets freeze and travel ban for leading the
revolt, told reporters the rebel withdrawal was in response to a
request from Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.
"We are leaving for peace," Makenga said, following a brief
ceremony in which a squad of around 40 M23 fighters, wearing
mottled green camouflage uniforms, peaked caps and black
gumboots, first paraded and then sang and danced.
MONUSCO's Sellassie said she expected the Congolese army to
return to Goma within 36 hours. Congolese police officers
brought in to help keep order were already on the streets.
If there are no hitches, a full rebel withdrawal from
lakeside Goma, which lies in sight of the towering Mount
Nyiragongo volcano, will provide breathing space for possible
follow-up negotiations between the rebels and Kabila.
Humanitarian agencies say hundreds of people have been
injured and thousands displaced by the recent fighting.
Goma lies at the heart of Congo's eastern borderlands which
have suffered nearly two decades of conflict stoked by
long-standing ethnic and political enmities and fighting over
the region's rich resources of gold, tin, tungsten and coltan.
The latter is a precious metal used to make mobile phones.
WAY OPEN FOR TALKS?
The Congolese president has said he is willing to listen to
the rebels' grievances, but there is considerable mistrust
between the two sides and Kabila faces pressure from within his
own army to pursue a military solution rather than talks.
"If Kabila provokes us, we will come back," M23's Makenga
said. "If he wants peace there will be peace, if he wants war,
there will be war," he added.
Uganda's junior foreign minister, Asuman Kiyingi, told
Reuters Kampala would encourage the two sides to talk. "Now that
M23 has withdrawn, it's important that the Kinshasa government
also addresses the grievances of these people (M23)," he said.
Asked about prospects for talks, Congo government spokesman
Lambert Mende said: "It's the president who has the intiative
and only him, it's for him to decide how things proceed".
Some Goma residents jeered as the trucks carrying departing
rebels lurched through the dusty streets, but no major incidents
or disturbances were reported.
On Friday, the pullback plan appeared to run into problems,
including a dispute over abandoned army supplies the insurgents
wanted to take with them.
In the face of evidence supplied by U.N. experts about
Rwandan involvement in the rebellion, a number of Western donors
have frozen aid to Kigali. Rwandan President Paul Kagame has
angrily rejected the charges against his government.
In the latest move, Britain, Rwanda's largest bilateral
donor, said on Friday it was withholding 21 million pounds ($34
million) of budget support.
Rwanda has twice invaded its western neighbour Congo over
the past two decades, at one point igniting a conflict dubbed
"Africa's World War" that drew in several countries.
It has justified its interventions by arguing it was forced
to act against hostile Rwandan Hutu fighters who had fled to
Congo after the 1994 Rwandan genocide that saw 800,000 Tutsis
and moderate Hutus killed by Hutu soldiers and militia.
The M23 rebels said they took up arms over what they call
the government's failure to respect a March 23, 2009, peace deal
that envisaged their integration into the Rwandan army.
They have since broadened the scope of their movement, which
takes it name from the peace deal date, declaring their aim to
"liberate" the entire Central African nation and oust Kabila.
Aid agencies say more than 5 million people have died from
conflict, hunger or disease in Congo since 1998.