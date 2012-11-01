Congo mining law changes won't be retroactive -minister

BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 1 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo's planned revision of its mining code will not be applied retroactively to existing contracts, the country's mines ministers said on Thursday.

The central African state is seeking to increase its stake in mining projects to 35 percent from 5 percent and also hike royalties in order to increase state revenues, rattling mining firms active in the country.

"None of the proposed revisions would be applied retroactively," Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu said in text message in response to a question.