Congo open to compromise on state share in mine projects, copper tax

* Congo open to taking 10 pct stake in mining projects
* Proposal to triple copper royalties to 6 pct under
discussion
* Govt understands miners concerns over stability clause
By Peter Jones
KINSHASA, March 3 Democratic Republic of Congo
is prepared to compromise on proposals to increase the state's
share in new mining projects and to triple copper royalties, the
vice-president of a commission studying a new mining code said
on Monday.
Chantal Bashizi said the government had already lowered its
proposed stake in new projects from 35 percent to 15 percent
following outcry from investors in the vast mineral-rich central
African nation.
"We are now discussing going further, down to 10 percent. In
many of the countries in the region it is 10 percent, I think we
will approve that," Bashizi told Reuters.
Congo's rich deposits of diamonds, gold, copper, tin and
coltan attract mining investors from across the world.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said last week Congo
produced 942,000 tonnes of copper in 2013, an increase of 52
percent. That would make it Africa's largest producer of the
metal, according to commodities analysis company CRU Group.
Bashizi said President Joseph Kabila's government was
revising Congo's 2002 mining code in a bid to earn more from
mining, while keeping the regulatory environment competitive and
attractive to investors.
"We know that the original code was extremely competitive,"
said Bashizi. "We're seeking to reestablish a better balance
while keeping within the regulatory standards and norms of our
neighbouring countries."
The government is due to meet again with company
representatives on Wednesday in an attempt to finalise an agreed
draft. Meetings last week ended without a final agreement.
Investors have voiced concern that stability clauses, which
protect companies from legal changes for a set period, will be
reduced to five years from 10 under the draft code.
Shorter stability clauses would make for a less secure
investing environment, tax expert David Guarnieri of mining
company Tenke Fungurume, a subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan
, told a recent conference in Kinshasa.
"If an investor chooses to invest, before he can even start
production the fiscal regime might change," said Guarnieri.
"Business plans and economic plans then need a complete
overhaul. Stability is what is important for investors."
However, Bashizi said companies were not overly concerned by
the change to five-year stability clauses in new contracts;
rather that they objected to government proposals to alter
existing contracts to reflect the new terms.
"Investors say we need to respect what has already been
signed," said Bashizi. "We understand that."
The government has proposed tripling copper royalties to six
percent from two but Bashizi said this was also under
discussion.
Congo's economy is heavily dependent on mining. The IMF said
a growth rate of 8.7 percent last year was fueled by the buoyant
sector. It has said mining made up 15.4 percent of GDP in 2012.