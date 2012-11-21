NEWSMAKER-Congo's "The Terminator": at large but out of sight

* Bosco Ntaganda is fugitive from ICC war crimes charges
* Ntaganda is lying low, but experts say he leads M23
insurgency
* He has been rebel, militiaman, soldier in Rwanda, Congo
* Ntaganda sees himself as peacemaker, says charges "lies"
By Pascal Fletcher and Richard Valdmanis
Nov 21 He is one of the most wanted war crimes
fugitives in the world and the International Criminal Court
lists him as "at large".
Bosco "The Terminator" Ntaganda, the Rwandan-born Tutsi
warlord U.N. experts say controls the M23 rebellion in eastern
Democratic Republic of Congo, has stayed largely invisible as
M23 fighters notch up military success after success.
Ntaganda, wanted by the ICC for war crimes and crimes
against humanity - including recruiting child soldiers, murder,
rape and sexual slavery - was not sighted among the M23
commanders who paraded victoriously through the eastern
Congolese city of Goma on Tuesday after it fell to the rebels.
M23, which started in April as a mutiny of Congolese army
troops complaining about the government failing to fulfil the
terms of a peace deal from an earlier conflict, now says it
plans to "liberate" all of Congo.
Regional and international leaders are scrambling to halt a
fresh conflagration in a Great Lakes borderlands region that has
long been a tinderbox of ethnic and political conflict fuelled
by mineral riches. Several million people have died from war,
hunger and disease in the Congo in the last two decades.
The career of Ntaganda, who has fought for rebels, militias
and armies in both Rwanda and Congo in the last 20 years,
reflects the tangled and shifting allegiances of a territory
that has been repeatedly traumatised by genocide and violence.
He was a member of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) rebel
group of now Rwandan President Paul Kagame, fought in east
Congo's previous Tutsi-led CNDP rebellion headed by Laurent
Nkunda and then became an officer in the integrated Congolese
army of President Joseph Kabila, whom he now seeks to topple.
A report by a U.N. panel of experts in October names
Ntaganda as the leader who controls the M23 rebellion on the
ground and adds that he and other rebel commanders "receive
direct military orders" from senior Rwandan military figures
acting under instructions from Defence Minister James Kabarebe.
Rwanda vehemently denies supporting the M23, accusing the
world of trying to blame it for Congo's unremitting troubles.
Ntaganda has hardly been seen since April, when he deserted
the army, triggering a wave of defections by other former Tutsi
rebels from the Congolese army. In May he dismissed reports of
his role in the nascent rebellion as "lies", telling the BBC in
an interview he was still at his farm in Masisi in east Congo's
North Kivu province.
"What soldiers? I have no soldiers," he said.
More visible M23 commanders, like Colonel Sultani Makenga,
have also maintained this line, saying Ntaganda is not involved.
But groups which closely follow the Congo say his
invisibility has not diminished his influence.
"We have been getting reports, including from insiders, that
even though he is less visible, he has still been playing a
leading role," Carina Tertsakian, a researcher on the Great
Lakes for Human Rights Watch, told Reuters.
Congolese intelligence sources say Ntaganda is believed to
be at the M23 stronghold of Runyoni near the Rwandan border and
next to the heavily forested Virunga national park.
PEACEMAKER TURNED WARMONGER AGAIN?
M23's name refers to the March 23 date of the 2009 accord
that ended Nkunda's revolt: the new rebels accuse Kabila's
government of not complying with the terms of that agreement to
fully integrate Congolese Tutsis into the army and government.
Relatively rare photographs of Ntaganda show a youthful,
smooth-cheeked figure, often smiling broadly, who likes wearing
military berets or leather cowboy hats with his camouflage
fatigues. He is believed to be around 40.
Ntaganda replaced Nkunda as head of the Tutsi-led CNDP rebel
group when Nkunda was arrested in early 2009. As the new CNDP
boss, he negotiated the March 23, 2009 deal that saw the group
incorporated into the Congolese army, where he became a general.
Those who have spoken to him say he can project an engaging
personality, but lacks the charisma and rhetorical skills of
Nkunda, the previous CNDP leader.
"My troops love me," he told a Reuters interviewer in an
October 5, 2010 interview in Goma when he was a general in the
integrated Congolese army involved in United Nations-backed
operations against Rwandan-led Hutu rebels in the Congo.
"Who gave peace to Congo? It was me, General Bosco," he
said, arguing that he played a leading role in ending the revolt
and reconciling the CNDP with Kabila's government.
His senior position in Congo's armed forces and swaggering
presence in Goma outraged rights groups like Human Rights Watch
which repeatedly demanded his arrest by the Congolese
authorities and by U.N. peacekeepers.
"Ntaganda has boldly walked around the restaurants and
tennis courts of Goma flaunting his impunity like a medal of
honour while engaging in ruthless human rights abuses," Anneke
Van Woudenberg, a longtime Congo watcher and previously a senior
Africa researcher with HRW, said in April.
Kabila's government says it did not arrest Ntaganda sooner
because he had contributed to forging the 2009 peace.
"I have to tell you that we had good reason not to arrest
Bosco Ntaganda. The main reason was to consolidate the peace
process, to which he had contributed," Congolese government
chief spokesman Lambert Mende said in May this year.
In a report in October, the Brussels-based International
Crisis Group noted the irony of "an ICC-indicted former warlord"
being involved in U.N.-backed military operations.
The ICG says it was precisely the "U-turn" of Kabila's
government earlier this year, under pressure from foreign
backers like the United States, to publicly seek Ntaganda's
arrest that drove him to lead Tutsi fighters into mutiny.
TRAFFICKING IN MINERALS
The main ICC charges against Ntaganda relate to his
activities as chief of operations for the Congolese militia
group Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC)/Patriotic Forces for the
Liberation of Congo (FPLC) in 2002-2003 in the northeast Ituri
district. He has rejected the charges against him as "lies".
In March, 2012, the ICC found Ntaganda's co-accused, Thomas
Lubanga, guilty of the war crime of recruiting and using child
soldiers in the court's first case. Following the verdict, the
ICC prosecutor announced additional charges of rape and murder
against Ntaganda in connection with his activities in Ituri.
"Congo is full of war criminals, but the ICC arrest warrants
put Ntaganda in a different league," HRW's Tertsakian said.
International Crisis Group says Ntaganda has also been
involved in trafficking of raw materials, such as gold. Between
2009 and 2012, he acquired properties in Goma and Masisi,
including a hotel, a mill and a gas station, and conducted
business in the supply of fuel from Kenya, ICG said.
It is not clear whether M23, despite what the U.N. experts
say is its significant backing from Rwanda, has the military
clout to march on Kinshasa and threaten Kabila's rule there.
Observers like HRW's Tertsakian said M23 is not as strong as
Nkunda's CNDP was and that Ntaganda is a less effective leader.
But, as urgent talks are held in Uganda to try to contain
the rebellion, it is hard to imagine a new deal between Kabila
and the Tutsi fighters who have repeatedly rebelled against him,
like Ntaganda or the more public M23 leader, Makenga.
"I still have a hard time envisioning a compromise between
the two sides. Just try to imagine Sultani Makenga and Bosco
Ntaganda integrated back into the army as generals and you will
know what I mean," said independent Congo analyst and author
Jason Stearns.