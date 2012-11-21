Congo's Kabila says will look into rebels' grievances

KAMPALA Nov 21 Congo's President Joseph Kabila
on Wednesday appeared to soften his stance on the rebels in
eastern Congo by saying that he would look into their
grievances, and that a report had been compiled to form the
basis of any "contact" with the group.
Kabila's government repeatedly has rejected any direct talks
with the M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, who
have captured the eastern city of Goma, and vowed to "liberate"
all of the vast central African country.
"We've had a process that has been ongoing... what is called
the evaluation of the turbulence," Kabila told a press
conference after two days of talks with the Rwandan and Ugandan
presidents, Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni, in Uganda to try to
bring an end to the conflict.